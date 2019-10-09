Meerut: Wanted murder accused walks into police station, surrenders before cops

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Fearing strict action by the police, a wanted criminal allegedly wanted in a murder case, surrendered himself in front of district police, here on Wednesday.

Much to the surprise of the police, who was in search of the criminal, Shadab walked into the police station and surrendered in front of the Station House Officer (SHO).

The district police were on a lookout for the criminal since after his involvement was suspected in a recent murder case.

Sharing details of the same, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni said, "Today, a criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 walked in and surrendered. One week back, a murder took place here and he is involved in the case. The accused, Shadab came and confessed his involvement in the murder and further my team is carrying out the investigation."

The surrendered criminal said that he was afraid of a police encounter and hence decided to surrender at the police station.

"I got to know that the police will soon be carrying out an encounter so before that, I wanted to surrender. Police have told me that there is Rs 25,000 bounty on my head. I have come here to surrender as I am afraid of their action" the accused told reporters.

