Meerut: Women attempts self-immolation outside SSP office, FIR registered

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly attempting self-immolation outside the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

The woman has alleged of non-action by police in a rape case filed by her, before attempting self-immolation.

The police, however, said that her case was expunged after probe.

"Based on facts and evidence, her case was expunged", Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural) said.

He also said that the woman has been booked for attempting self-immolation.

"As far as the attempt is concerned, we have registered an FIR and she is being sent to jail," said Pandey.

The police further divulged that in the past a case of her husband's murder was also filed and following which she, her boyfriend and three others were arrested and sent to jail.

"The rape case was found to be linked to it. The accused she had named were found to be at different location than hers when the alleged incident took place. Based on the evidence, the case was expunged," the police officer added. (ANI)

