Mohammad Azajuddin and Jashika Khan
Mohammad Azajuddin and Jashika Khan

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social media by storm

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:27 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Kolkata-based Mohammad Azajuddin and Jashika Khan - the young gymnasts in a viral TikTok video - have garnered immense praise on social media for their acrobatics, including applause from five-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Nadia Comaneci and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Jashika, 11, and Azajuddin, 12, also known by their loved ones as Lovely and Ali, are now eyeing for a career in gymnastics.
Soon after watching their video, Comaneci posted it on Twitter and wrote, "This is awesome."
Not just her, Rijiju also took cognizance of the matter and tweeted, "I'm happy that Nadia Comaneci tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me."
On September 3, Rijiju again wrote, "Gr8! Will put someone from Sports Authority of India on the job! Opportunities will be given if the kids desire to get out of their present school to pursue a career in gymnastics."
Jashika, Azajuddin, their dance teacher Shekhar Rao and their parents are amazed after being appreciated over social media.
"I felt great joy when I came to know about it, I told my parents too and they were very happy. I have been doing it for four years, I want to become a gymnast like Nadia Comaneci in the future," Jashika told ANI here.
Azajuddin said, "I want to do something to make my dance teacher proud. If I get a chance to do gymnastics in future, I will take it but I will never stop dancing."
Their dancer teacher, Shekhar Rao, wishes that they should be provided financial aid and better training facilities.
"I have been running this dance academy for last five years. Dancing is my passion and I wish to provide facilities to young children, who love dancing. When I saw Kiren Rijiju's tweet, I was shocked. After Nadia Comaneci tweeted, I felt that these children have that talent to become gymnasts. So far, I have not received any communication from the Sports Minister. Both these kids have been training here for the past four years," Rao said.
"All the children learning dance here do not belong to well to do families. If I will get more equipment and financial help then I will be able to train these children in a better way. My only request to the Sports Minister will be to make a bright future for Lovely and Ali. This is just the beginning. They need to learn a lot to become world-class gymnasts," he added.
Jessica's mother Reshma Khatoon shared that her family is fully supportive of her daughter eyeing a career in gymnastics, but they need financial help for it as husband earns Rs 9,000 a month and she also works at a tailor shop.
"At first, we didn't know that they did something like this. When they posted it on TikTok and it became viral from there, I couldn't believe that my daughter has done this. Since the last two-three days, I have not been able to control my emotions. It's an incredible moment for me," Khatoon said.
"I just want that if the Sports Minister believes that my child is talented then he should come forward and help us. If would be great if my daughter can get training from a good trainer in gymnastics. I wish she can bring at least one Gold Medal for India and can represent the country at Olympics," she added.
Asked whether her husband supports Jessica, she said, "I have three daughters. Their father has always said to me that we should consider them as our three sons and not three daughters."
Mohammed Raju, father of Azajuddin, said, "I was really happy to see that my son has done something and made us proud." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:37 IST

Clear online content through censor board demands Shiv Sena...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell who has filed a police complaint against Netflix has demanded that the content over the online streaming site should be passed through a censor board.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:18 IST

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Batala firecracker factory explosion

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of 23 people in a blast that occurred at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:59 IST

20 students hospitalised after eating breakfast in Indore-based school

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Twenty students fell ill allegedly after consuming the breakfast served by the administration of an Indore-based primary school to them on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:44 IST

Maharashtra: Water level recedes in Mumbai, NDRF teams on standby

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): While water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been kept on standby in different parts of the city in view of heavy rainfalls predicted by the meteorological department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:22 IST

UP: TikTok star with 40k followers arrested in robbery cases

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A TikTok star with over 40,000 followers, along with his three accomplices, was arrested by police in connection with robbery cases in Greater Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:01 IST

UP: Man thrashed by mob over suspicion of child-lifting, rescued...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A man was allegedly thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a child-lifter in Kanpur's Om Purva area in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Telangana yet to implement new Motor Vehicles Act

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 5 (ANI): Provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act are yet to be implemented in Telangana as the state transport order has not released an order in this regard till date.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Gujarat, Odisha likley to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Odisha for Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:15 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Teachers' Day greetings

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their greetings to the teaching community on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:43 IST

Action against journalist by Mirzapur DM is unjustified: BJP MLA...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Wednesday stated that Mirzapur District Magistrate's action against the journalist, who exposed the substandard mid-day meal at a primary school is "not justified".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:43 IST

NRC has made many people foreigners in their own country: Tharoor

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made "many people who have families, careers, properties in India suddenly a foreigner" in their own country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:29 IST

AP Cabinet gives nod for merger of APSRTC with state govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday announced a slew of decisions including the merger of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the state government, policy to curb sand mafia, financial assistance to those driving their

Read More
iocl