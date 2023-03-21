Meet Hina Chaudhary, highly educated female entrepreneur of Kashmir valley

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): Although in the past business was considered the occupation of men, nowadays women are not only adopting the profession of commerce but also emerging as successful entrepreneurs.

There are many women in the Kashmir Valley who have succeeded in making their place in the business world. But a few women like Hina Chaudhary have succeeded in making a distinct career by turning their passion and interest into business.

Hina Chowdhury is not only involved in the textile business but recently opened a first-of-its-kind salon in Kashmir that provides services and facilities for which women previously had to travel outside Kashmir.

Advanced treatments for skin and hair are performed here with experts and advanced technology.

Hina Choudhary, who has knowledge of design, fashion and material clothes, started her business in 2020 with this distinct and unique boutique.

This 'Hina boutique' not only has a wide variety of designer and high-quality clothing for women but also has tailoring facilities for women.

There is also a unique collection of general-use clothes apart from wedding wear.

Hailing from the city of Srinagar, Hina Choudhary has done her LLB. After completing her LLB in 2008, she also worked as a lawyer for several years.

She wanted to branch out and be self-employed since his childhood and eventually ventured into business.

Hina is one of the most successful entrepreneurs and is self-employed and providing employment to others.

From Hina's boutique to the salon, 10 to 15 men and women are employed.

Due to Covid 19, along with other business professionals, Hina Chaudhary's business was also affected to a great extent, but she continued to move forward with her ability, courage and determination.

"If a woman tries her luck in any field by remaining self-confident and in her jurisdiction, then success will surely kiss her feet," Hina said. (ANI)