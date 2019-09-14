Meet 'Indian' soldiers of American Army!

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The US Army contingent taking part in Ex-YudhAbhyas has a significant number of Indian-Origin personnel.

The exercise is currently underway at Joint Base Lewis, McChord (JBLM), US.

Several of the Indian-Origin personnel in US contingent have done their schooling and graduation from India.

Rahul Dutta, a US Army personnel said, "I was born in New Delhi, Vasant Vihar. I did my schooling from KV, sector-8, RK Puram and then I did my bachelors from Shobhit University in Meerut. After that, I did my training in Air India for some time and then I decided that I need to go for some higher studies."

Dutta said he joined the US Military after pursuing masters because he felt the need to do something different in life.

"So, the military is the only option that you can do as something different. Then, I joined the US Army in 2017. After completing my training, I came here at JBLM. Since then, I have been working as a mechanic. During this exercise, this is my second term. I am working as an interface between US and Indian Army. I can provide better communication between both the Armies," said Dutta.

Another soldier named Vivek Jasra who is working as a combat medic in the US Army said he did his schooling in Punjab's Ludhiana.

"I did my college from Khalsa college. Currently, I am working as the interface between the two forces and taking care of their operations during YudhAbhyas 2019. And I proudly serve for both the nations," Jasra said.

The exercise will continue till September 18. The 14th edition of the exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2018, was hosted by India in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

