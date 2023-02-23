Meet Neihunuo Sorhie, Padma awardee weaver from Nagaland protecting indigenous craft

By Ujjwal Roy

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 23 (ANI): Padma Shri award winner weaver from Nagaland, Neihunuo Sorhie, known for her original artworks is on a mission to teach disappearing art to the next generation.

On January 25, the weaver (linen loom) from Nagaland, Neihunuo Sorhie was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award for her contribution to the field of arts.

Neihunuo Sorhie is a renowned personality in the field of indigenous handicrafts for his original art motifs and meticulous details and patterns in traditional weaving.



Born in 1963, Sorhie belongs to the Angami community living in the Kohima district. She learned the art of weaving from her mother just at the age of four, and by the age of six, she could weave clothes which was a very significant achievement.

Talking to ANI, she said that this art is slowly disappearing and today's generation is not much interested in it, and because of this she is on a mission to teach the next generation about the skills she learned as a young girl.





The 60-year-old weaver has several awards to her credit, including the National Handloom Award in 2007. She has participated in over 120 exhibitions, trade fairs and melas across India and foreign countries as a representative of India.

Sorhie lives with her family in Kohima. She has mentored and trained over 300 young Naga women in the art form.

She is a recipient of the National Handloom Awards twice in 2007 and 2022 for her artworks (handicrafts), the Sant Kabir Award in 2018; the Balipara Foundation Naturenomics Assam Award, 2014 and the State Awards to Mastercraftsmen from the Government of Nagaland in 2001.



Sorhie also represented India at an exhibition on Naga Weaving Works in Paris where she demonstrated the art of loin-loom weaving.

She also got the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice. During a five-week demonstration of look skills at leBHV Marais, a leading luxury store in Paris, she met PM Modi, who also lauded her for taking local Indian handicrafts to the global stage.



"I was very happy when I was awarded Padma Shri. I am very grateful to the government. I also met PM Modi and talked with him in Hindi. He also appreciated my work. I also like his 'Vocal for Local' campaign," she added. (ANI)

