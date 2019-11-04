Former police constable, Sharangouda Patil (Photo/ANI)
Meet Sharangouda Patil who quits govt job to pursue farming

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:03 IST

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A former constable, Sharangouda Patil, who gave up his government job to follow passion for farming has become a true inspiration. Patil is now pursuing farming and oil mill business in Kalaburagi district's Nandikoor village.
The 32-year-old is a resident of Nandikoor village in Kalaburagi district. He had resigned from the police constable post in 2016 and started with oil mill business and flower farming.
"I am a post-graduate in masters of arts. I worked as a constable for three years in Bengaluru, but then I lost interest and I quit my job in 2014. Then I started pursuing farming. I also produce organic oil for everyone and I am getting good marketing response for both farming and oil mill business. I earn double income now as compared to my previous job," said Patil.
"I feel so peaceful when I work for myself and others as well, life is good. I would like to convey a message to the youth that they should not get upset in case they do not get a job. They should go for a job or business that makes them happy," he added.
Along with farming, Patil produces two kinds of organic oils for the villagers in order to keep them away from unhealthy food oil.
"Patil is a well-educated man. In 2014 he joined as a police constable but after three years, I don't know what changed his mind, he quit his job and came back to his village to pursue farming. Villagers urged him not to leave his job as everyone does not get that kind of job," said Pawan Kumar, a villager.
"He first tried growing flowers on one-acre land which bloomed successfully. A lot of farmers were encouraged by Patil and even they started flower farming. Patil also runs an oil mill business. He produces two kinds of oils which are absolutely pure and chemical-free. People run behind a government job but Patil has set a unique example by leaving his job and pursuing farming."
Kumar stated that Patil has not only become a true inspiration for other farmers and youth in the village, but he has also provided the people of Nandikoor village with employment opportunities. (ANI)

iocl