Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): A female red panda gave birth to two cubs on Thursday at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling.



Dharmdeo Rai, the director of the PNHZP, said after the birth of two panda cubs, the population of the species at the centre has increased to 25.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "Both mother and cubs are fine. We are keeping them under constant watch. The birth took place at our conservation breeding center." (ANI)