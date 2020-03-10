Meeting between Nadda, Amit Shah concludes

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): The meeting, which was going on between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, has concluded.

Earlier today, Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Jyotiraditya, who served the Congress for 18 years, resigned from the party today, stating that "it is time to move on."

Congress MLA Bisahulal Sahu, who resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP on Tuesday, said that many more Congress MLAs would leave the party as they are unhappy with the party leadership.

Besides Sahu, 19 Congress MLAs including six state ministers too have tendered their resignations from the Assembly on Tuesday.

The move by the legislators came soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation. (ANI)