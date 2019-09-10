Meeting between Sonia- Scindia postponed, NCP chief Pawar calls on interim Congress president

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:05 IST

'Sewa-Saptah' to focus on welfare of differently-abled: Arjun Meghwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be focusing on the welfare of differently-abled persons and would help at least 10 needy people in every district of the country during the 'Sewa Sapath'.