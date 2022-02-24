Meeting convened on Feb 10, name recommended: Delhi Govt to HC on Lokayukta appointment

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a meeting was convened on February 10 and the process for appointing a Lokayukta in the national capital is underway and even a name has been also recommended in this regard.

The submission of the Delhi Government through its standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi came on Thursday during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought direction to the Delhi Government to appoint the Lokayukta on top priority, the position of which is lying vacant since December 15, 2020.

After taking note of the submissions, the Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Jyoti Singh adjourn the matter for April 29, 2022.

According to the petition due to the non-appointment of Lokayukta, hundreds of complaints relating to corruption are pending in the office.

The Petitioner, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay alleges that Aam Aadmi Party has not only promised an independent and effective Lokayukta in the 2020 Assembly Election Manifesto but also in the 2015 and 2013 Assembly Election Manifesto but they are still using outdated ineffective 1995 Act.

Petitioner in its PIL has further submitted that the "fulcrum of democracy is fair-electoral-process. If the integrity of the electoral process is compromised then the notion of representation becomes vacuous."

"Political parties are promising irrational freebies but not fulfilling essential promises. So, the danger to democracy and Indian republic cannot be gainsaid," it reads.

The Petitioner has also requested the Court to analyze whether political parties are really concerned about governance or do they cynically participate in the evisceration of the democratic electoral political process.

Petitioner further submits that the Centre and Election Commission of India have not taken steps to regulate the functioning of political parties and to regulate the manifesto. So, the Court is the only hope of citizens.

Petitioner submits that the "Court may issue appropriate writ order and directions to the weed-out menace of corruption, black money generation, Benami transaction and improve India's pathetic ranking in Corruption Perception Index. "

Alternatively, the Court may direct the Law Commission of India to examine the anti-corruption laws of developed countries and suggest steps to weed-out corruption, black money generation, money laundering, Benami transactions, and disproportionate assets and to improve India's ranking in Corruption Perception Index, plea read. (ANI)