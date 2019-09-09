Meeting held to decide definition of single-use plastic: Secretary, Consumer Affairs

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): AK Srivastava, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, on Monday said that a meeting was held to decide the definition of 'single-use plastic' so that the sellers and consumers can be made aware of the same.

"A meeting was held to decide the options which could be used in place of single-use plastic water bottles in the country. Various departments of the government are forming policies to decide what the definition of single-use plastics is, so that the consumers can be made aware," Srivastava told ANI here.

"But we will also have to find out their complements so as to have other options which can be used in their place, only then can a policy be formed and action can be taken against those who continue using them," he added.

Srivastava urged people to stop using plastic carrying bags and opt for other environment-friendly options.

"People should themselves be aware and stop using single-use plastic bags and go for other options like carry bags made of clothes and reusable-environment friendly materials," he said.

The ban on use of plastic was implemented just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech and his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', appealed to people against using plastic to protect the environment. (ANI)

