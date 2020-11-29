Meeting of farmers underway at Delhi-Haryana border

New Delhi/Haryana [India], November 29 (ANI): A meeting of farmers is underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest against the Central farm laws on Sunday.

Farmers were seen sitting together and discussing their future plans regarding the protest. This is a key meeting since farmers are yet to decide on moving to Burari from borders after a request from the Centre. During the meeting, the farmers raised anti-government slogans, saying that "fulfill our demands" and "we will not go back".



Meanwhile, Tikri border has been closed for any traffic as the farmers continue to protest the Centre's farm laws, said Delhi Traffic Police.



With this, the available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.



"Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.



Manjeet Sheoran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East District said that the farmers have not been allowed to move anywhere except Burari.



"If they (farmers) are planning to move towards Burari, we will accompany them till there but permission has not been granted to them to move somewhere else. We have outside forces and Delhi Police constables are with us. We have all the adequate arrangements," said Sheoran.





On the other hand, commuters headed towards the national capital from other states said they are facing problems due to road blockade at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).



Security has been beefed up at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest continues, some protesters are expected to conduct a meeting at 11 am on Sunday to discuss their next strategy.

Farmers at the border decided yesterday that they will continue their protest here and will not go anywhere else. The security has also been tightened on the Delhi-Haryana border as farmers, who are opposing the farm laws, stayed put at the Delhi border points.



The farmers further said the government should come forward with an "open heart" and not with a "condition".



The Delhi administration has allotted the Burari ground to the farmers for protesting. While some hundred shifted there on Saturday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi through the Tikri border, thousand others are demanding that they be allowed to enter the heart of the city.



The Home Minister said that the Centre was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers as soon as they move to the ground allocated by the Delhi Police.



The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws. (ANI)

