Meeting of SC's committee on farmers' issue postponed till January 29

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The meeting of the committee constituted by the Supreme Court on farmers' issues that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday was postponed till January 29.

This came a day after after violence broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in different parts of the national capital.

The Supreme Court on January 12, stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the three farm laws to submit its report within two months.



"The committee should file the report within two months before the Supreme Court," the three-judge bench of the Apex Court, led by CJI SA Bobde said in its order. The court also expressed hope that the farmers' protests will be called off after it stayed the operation of the new farm laws.

The committee consisted of Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann, Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat, and agri-economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi. However, shortly after it was formed, Bhupinder Singh recused himself from the committee and said, "I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab".

The leaders of farmers' unions had rejected the committee, saying their members were already in favour of the farm laws.

The farmer protest has been going on since August 9 between farmers and the centre regarding three farm acts, which were passed in September 2020 by the Parliament of India and the eighth round of talks has taken place on January 9. The next round of talks will be held on January 15.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

