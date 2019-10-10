Meeting on preparations for Census 2021 held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A meeting for planning and preparations for census 2021 was held in Ganderbal on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Rather.

"The meeting was attended by ACR Ganderbal, CEO Ganderbal, all Tehsildars, ZEO's and Naib Tehsildars. Officers from Census Department imparted training to the officers," said a press release issued by Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

In the meeting, issues like the nomination of master trainers, field trainers and enumerators, arrangements for training facilities and transportation support and uploading of training details on Central Monitoring and Management System (CMMS) portal were also discussed.

Census 2021 will be completed in two phases -- the House Listing and House Census (HLO) from April 2020 and Population Enumeration (PE) in February 2021.

The ADC impressed upon the concerned officers to maintain close coordination between field functionaries at each level. (ANI)

