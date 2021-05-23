Meeting underway to discuss conduct of CBSE Class XII, entrance exams

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss the conduct of CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses, is currently underway.

The Education Ministers of States and Union Territories, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders, in presence of Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani are presently attending the meeting.

"The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding conducting the examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning," Pokhriyal stated in its letter to the states and UTs on Saturday.

The letter further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams.



"In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE, and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses," the letter read.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders - students, parents, teachers, and others through the microblogging site.

"The Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all state governments and stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regard," the Union Minister tweeted.

"The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high-level meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister @rajnathsingh Ji, also to be attended by my cabinet colleagues @smritiirani Ji and @PrakashJavdekar Ji. All the State Government Education Ministers and Secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 AM on May 23," his tweet read.

"Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my Twitter handle," he added. (ANI)

