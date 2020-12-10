Meeting with Amit Shah positive, Centre will give proposal to farmer leaders today: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Describing the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as 'positive', Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday said that the government would give a draft to the farm leaders today, which would be discussed by the rest of the group.

"I would say that the meeting was positive. The government has taken cognizance of our demands and will give a draft to us tomorrow, which we will deliberate upon," Tikait said after the meeting here yesterday.

He however continued to assert that the farmers wanted the complete withdrawal of the three farm bills, while the government wanted to make amendments.

"We have not yet received a date for another meeting. The protest will continue," he added.

Leaders of farmer unions on Tuesday held a meeting with Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal over their demands regarding the three agricultural laws that were passed earlier in September.

After the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah had told mediapersons that the meeting with the Centre, which was scheduled to take place today, stood canceled and they will get a proposal from the government on which they will deliberate.

"Tomorrow we (farmers) will hold a meeting at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 noon," Mollah said.

Meanwhile, a joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind this evening, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

"The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and others. Due to Covid-19 protocol, only 5 people have been allowed to meet him," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that leaders from different political parties will meet today to take a collective stand on the new farm laws.

"...5-6 people from different political parties are going to sit, discuss and take a collective stand...We have a 5 pm appointment tomorrow with the President. We will present our collective stand before him," he said yesterday.

Farmers from around the country who have been on protest since November 26 at the borders of the national capital had called a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. It was supported by several political parties.

The government and farmer unions have held five rounds of talks so far. Tomar and Goyal, who is also Minister for food and consumer affairs, have been present in previous rounds of talks. Tuesday's meeting started around 8:30 pm and was attended by 13 leaders of farmer unions. (ANI)