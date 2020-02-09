Mega block between Mumbai Central and Churchgate till 6.15 am today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A mega block has been put in place between Churchgate and Mumbai Central Station on the Western Railway route of Mumbai from 10.15 pm on Saturday to 6.15 am on Sunday.

The work of removing the girder of the Frere Bridge near Grant Road station has been going on for the last 15 days. On Saturday night, railway engineers had asked for an 8-hour block from Western Railway.

"We had done a safety audit of all bridges under Western Railways in association with IIT Mumbai. We came to know that there is corrosion in the girders of the Frere bridge. We have taken a mega block to completely dismantle the longitudinal girders. We will replace these girders fully within the next six months," said Manjul Mathur, Chief Bridge Engineer, Western Railways. (ANI)

