Meghalaya: 5 criminals arrested, AK-47 rifle recovered

East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], March 13 (ANI): East Jaintia Hills district police of Meghalaya in a special operation on Saturday, apprehended five criminals and recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials from them.



A senior official from the Meghalaya police said, "A special operation on the intervening night of March 11-12 led to the arrest of five hardcore criminals and we have recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials."

The accused were arrested from Guwahati with the help of Guwahati police, added the official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

