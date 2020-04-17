Meghalaya: 9 persons including family, domestic help of Index patient test COVID-19 positive

East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], April 17 (ANI): A total of 9 individuals, including family and domestic help of the Index patient, have tested positive for COVID-19, said state government on Thursday.

According to a release by the Meghalaya government, 382 individuals including 218 doctors, staff and in-patients of Bethany Hospital, Shillong had been tested since the first positive patient was detected on April 13. Out of these 9 individuals had tested positive, 246 had tested negative, while results were awaited for 127 others.

According to the release, all positive cases were the family and domestic help of the Index patient and no other doctor, staff or in-patients at the institution had tested positive so far.

Meanwhile, curfew will be imposed in Shillong Agglomeration and adjoining areas with effect from 6 am on Friday to 6 am on April 20, according to an order by the District Magistrate's Office, East Khasi Hills district.

However, the wholesale traders have been granted an exemption to keep their establishments open from 9 am to 4 pm today, according to the order.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had imposed 48 hours curfew in Shillong with the first case of coronavirus being detected in the state capital, according to Sangma on April 13. (ANI)

