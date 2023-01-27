Meghalaya: Army holds mini-marathon, weapon display in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 26 (ANI): As a run-up to the Republic Day celebrations, the 58 Gorkha Training Centre conducted a Mini Marathon and Equipment & Weapon Display in Shillong.

According to Lt Col Mahendra Rawat Public Relations Officer, Defence Ministry, the events were aimed at deepening a sense of patriotism and motivate youth to join the Armed forces.



The mini marathon received an overwhelming response, where about 300 soldiers including their families and children from station units participated in the event.

At the event's culmination, the Commandant 58 GTC felicitated the winners in each category.

The weapon display organized on Thursday included modern assault rifles, surveillance systems and combat equipment and was attended by the local populace, youth and children in large numbers. The event provided the locals, especially children and youth, with an opportunity to know the Indian Army and its capabilities. (ANI)

