Meghalaya assembly polls: Voter turnout recorded at 26.70 pc till 11 am

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The voter turnout in the Meghalaya assembly elections was recorded at 26.70 per cent till 11 am, informed Election Commission of India.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

As per the ECI, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Eastern West Khasi Hills at 36.96 per cent.

"East Garo Hills recorded at 29.32 per cent, East Jaintia Hills was at 30.05 per cent, East Khasi Hills 28.95 per cent, Eastern West Khasi Hills 36.96 per cent, North Garo Hills at 20.53 per cent, Ri-Bhoi was at 19.86 per cent, South Garo Hills at 16.65 per cent, South West Garo Hills at 26.59 per cent, South West Khasi Hills at 22.51 per cent, West Garo Hills at 23.38 per cent, West Jaintia Hills at 32.03 per cent, West Khasi Hills at 27.15 per cent," read the official data from EC.

Polling is being held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

Significantly, however, polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There are over 21 lakh electorates (21,75,236) of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male voters.

There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state.



As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women.

Of the total 3,419 polling stations, 120 are all women-managed polling stations, 60 are model polling stations and another 60 are PWD polling stations.

The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2. (ANI)