Meghalaya BJP chief accuses TMC, Cong of running anti-Christian propaganda against his party

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 6 (ANI): Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party president Ernest Mawrie on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress and Congress of running propaganda by framing his party as an anti-Christian party.

Though the BJP managed to join hands with the single largest party, the National People's Party (NPP), and become a helping hand in forming the government in Meghalaya despite getting two seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls, the party's state unit chief accused its rivals behind the 'unsatisfied' election results.

"The Congres, TMC had made propaganda against BJP that it is anti-Christian party, who will ban beef in Meghalaya after being voted to power," the BJP leader said.

Stating that his party is not anti-Christian, Mawri said, "In the NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi, nine years are about to complete but no anti-Christian instances happened."

"If any such incidents are happening in the country, then they are only in Congress-ruled states," he added.

In the recently concluded polls in Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) led by Conrad Sangma surprised its rivals by winning 26 seats. The party is poised to lead the second successive government in the state. Election was held on 59 seats in the state.

United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats.

Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.



BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

Conrad Sangma will take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

NPP chief Sangma on Friday submitted his resignation letter as chief minister of Meghalaya before Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the new government in the state.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India.

Sunday thanked United Democratic Party (UDP) and People's Democratic Front (PDF) for extending support for forming the government in Meghalaya.

This comes hours after the two parties extended their support to NPP to form the government.

Notably, with the support from UDP and PDF, the numbers have now gone up to 45. UDP won 11 seats in the Meghalaya assembly polls and PDF won two seats.

Earlier, BJP (two seats), two MLAs of HSPDP and two Independent MLAs extended their support to NPP.

While speaking to ANI, Ernest Mawrie also claimed that the BJP and NPP alliance will win both Lok Sabha seats of Meghalaya in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

