Meghalaya: BSF foils smuggling bid, seizes fake currency

East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], February 8 (ANI): Border Security Force has thwarted a smuggling bid and confiscated fake Indian currency notes with face value of Rs 55,000 from the International Border of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, the BSF officials said.

"During the night hours on Tuesday, troops of 172 Bn BSF detected some suspicious movement of miscreants from Bangladesh to India," the BSF said, adding that upon intercepting, they fled the spot.



Following this, a search operation was conducted by the security personnel, and a bag containing 105 fake Indian currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 was recovered, the BSF officials said.

Officials added that the fake notes were of very low grade, probably locally printed in Bangladesh.

An FIR was lodged at Umkiang Police Station and the seized fake currency notes were also handed over to the police, they said. (ANI)

