Meghalaya by-polls: Two assembly constituencies report more than 75 pc voter turnout, Rajabala records over 90 pc

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], October 31 (ANI): Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang and Rajabala assembly constituencies of Meghalaya reported more than 75 per cent voter turnout in the byelections held on Saturday.

West Garo Hills's Rajabala reported a voter turnout of 90.63 per cent till 7 PM, the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app informed on Saturday.

Mawphlang reported a turnout of 76.90 per cent and Mawryngkneng reported a 75.06 per cent turnout.

Bypolls were necessitated in the three seats following the death of sitting MLAs.



Necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed during the voting for the safety of the voters and the election officials.

People were seen queuing up to cast their votes for the by-polls at polling stations across the above-mentioned assembly constituencies in the state.

The Election Commission has ordered strict maintenance of COVID-19 guidelines during the by-elections to all the seats that fell vacant due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, by-elections are being held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states across the country today.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

