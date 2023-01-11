Meghalaya Cabinet approves state organic farming, tourism policies, DREAM for curbing drug abuse

Shillong (Meghalaya)[India], January 11 (ANI): Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the State Organic and Farming Policy, Meghalaya Tourism Policy and the state's mission to curb drug abuse -- Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM).

Chief Minister Sangma Conrad on Wednesday said the state's Cabinet had given approval to the Meghalaya State Organic and Farming Policy 2023, and Meghalaya Tourism Policy 2023.

The official Twitter handle of the chief minister tweeted on Wednesday, "The Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya State Organic & Farming Policy 2023 to further our efforts towards Organic Farming in Meghalaya. The Policy will streamline our plan of action and will look into aspects of organic certification of produce."



CM Sangma Conrad also tweeted, "In our endeavour towards Drugs Free Meghalaya, Cabinet today (Wednesday) gave its approval to the Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM)."

On DREAM, he said that the mission was to ensure all the aspects of substance abuse were taken up in a structured and mission-mode manner.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the tourism policy was last made in 2011 and since then a lot had happened in the tourism sector and therefore there was a need for a detailed policy adapting to the current situation.

He said the tourism policy would give proper shape and structures as a lot of things have happened but not in a systematic manner and the policy is meant to give shape to the process of its growth. (ANI)

