Meghalaya CM inspects COVID-19 isolation wards in East Garo Hills

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 3 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday inspected the COVID-19 isolation wards set up in the East Garo Hills region of the state.

"Visited Rongjeng CHC, East Garo Hills with Hon'ble MLAs and DC and inspected the #COVID19 Isolation Ward in the centre. I thanked the medical team and administration of the district who are rendering their invaluable service during this time," Sangma tweeted.

"Stopped at #Rongjeng, East Garo Hills District to visit the community quarantine centre and presented the CM's Relief Fund assistance to the Nokma," he added.

A total of 27 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Meghalaya as on Wednesday. 12 persons have recovered while there are 14 active cases in the state. The death toll due to coronavirus is 1, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

