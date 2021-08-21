Meghalaya CM meets community leaders of Mawlai to bring back normalcy in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 21 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma held a meeting with the community leaders of Mawlai town of East Khasi Hills district to bring back normalcy in the state capital on Friday.

"A meeting with community leaders of Mawlai was held today. We share the same sentiment and commitment to resolve the situation at hand and we will collectively work towards ensuring normalcy returns to Shillong," tweeted Conrad Sangma.





A curfew was enacted after a former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was allegedly killed in an encounter on August 13.

Following the encounter, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned from his post on August 15.

Internet services have been shut down in the state as a precautionary measure.

The Meghalaya government on August 16, ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. The state government ordered a judicial inquiry.

The government has also decided to form a peace committee which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar. (ANI)

