East Garo Hills [East Garo Hills ], July 28 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit East Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya on Sunday morning.
No casualties or damage to properties has been reported yet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Meghalaya: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit East Garo Hills
ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:40 IST
