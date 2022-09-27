Meghalaya: Fire breaks out at rubber factory in Ri Bhoi district

Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya) [India], September 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in the 11 Mile area in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Monday.

Two fire fighting teams from Meghalaya and Assam immediately reached the spot after the incident and brought the fire under control after about an hour of effort.





Though no casualty has been reported, properties worth several lakhs were damaged in this massive fire break.

According to local police, a large quantity of rubber kept inside the factory had burnt to ashes.

At the same time, the workers of the factory took out the raw rubber from inside the factory after a lot of effort. (ANI)

