Meghalaya govt decides to relax upper age limit for govt job aspirants by 5 yrs

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has decided to relax the upper age limit for candidates applying for government jobs by five years.

"In a historic move, Cabinet has decided to relax the upper age limit for candidates applying for government services by five years," the CM said in a tweet.



He further informed that this will not be applicable for certain departments like police which require physical fitness as a criterion.

"This will however not be applicable for certain Departments like police which require physical fitness as a criterion. @PMOIndia," he tweeted.

Through this decision, the age limit has been increased from 27 to 32 years and for Scheduled Tribes (STs) another five years will be added thereby relaxing the upper age limit to 37 years, he added. (ANI)

