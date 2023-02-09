Meghalaya: Joint team of police, BSF recover 18,800 Yaba tablets, peddler arrested

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 9 (ANI): A drug peddler was apprehended and 18,800 Yaba tablets were recovered in a joint operation by the Meghalaya Police and the 100 battalion BSF Meghalaya, informed a press release.

"Heightening the vigil in view of upcoming assembly election in Meghalaya state, alert troops of 100 Bn BSF Meghalaya in a joint operation with Meghalaya Police apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 18,800 Yaba tablets from his possession," the release stated.



The apprehension took place in the area under Tikrikila Police Station, West Garo Hills where BSF was performing pre-election duties.

The accused has been identified as Raj Ali, who is a resident of Goalpara. The Meghalaya police has registered a case against him. As per the officials, the accused was heading towards Rangsai village area, West Garo Hills in his car, when he was nabbed by the joint team.

"Since the deployment of BSF in election duty in Meghalaya, BSF and police has jointly seized drugs and narcotics items like Heroin, liquor and Yaba worth Rs 3.10 crore (approx)," the release added. (ANI)

