Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy dies at 64

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker and former Chief Minister of the state Donkupar Roy died on Sunday here at the Medanta Hospital.

He was 64 years old. He breathed his last at 2.50 pm. He was ill for the last ten days and was brought to Gurugram for better medical care.

His body will be taken back to Meghalaya by tomorrow for the performance of last rites.

He was the head of the United Democratic Party (UDP). (ANI)

