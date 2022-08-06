footer close header add
Meghalaya Police rescues several endangered animals in West Jaintia Hills

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2022 20:18 IST


West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], August 6 (ANI): Police have rescued several endangered animals and detained two illegal transporters in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district.

Acting on specific input, West Jaintia Hills district police on Friday night intercepted a Tata Sumo bearing registration number ML-11-0661 and during checking the police team rescued two Hoolock gibbons, one Great Indian Hornbill, two Grey Langurs, one Phayre's leaf monkey and one Otter from the vehicle.
A senior police official said that the rescued animals fall under Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wild Life Protection Act and IUCN Red list.
"We detained two illegal transporters and the rescued animals were handed over to Wild Life Division, Jowai," the police official said. (ANI)

