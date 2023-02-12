Meghalaya Police seizes Heroin in Shillong; 2 held

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 12 (ANI): Meghalaya Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers from a hotel in Meghalaya's Shillong and seized drugs from their possession.

According to an official statement from Meghalaya Police, the East Khasi Police arrested the accused persons during an operation and seized 66.40 grams of Heroin, two phones, 14 syringes and five EPC, PAN, ATM cards.

"In an operation East Khasi Hills district police nabbed 2 notorious drug traffickers from City View Inn, Shillong of Meghalaya & seized 66.40 grams of heroin, 2 phones, 14 syringes, 5 EPIC/PAN/ATM Cards," it said in the statement.

The police are further hunting for their linkages.

More details are awaited.



Earlier on Thursday, the Meghalaya Police with the 100 battalion Border Security Force (BSF) here apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 18,800 Yaba tablets from his possession during a joint operation.

"Heightening the vigil in view of upcoming assembly election in Meghalaya state, alert troops of 100 Bn BSF Meghalaya in a joint operation with Meghalaya Police apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 18,800 Yaba tablets from his possession," an official statement said.

The accused Raj Ali from Assam's Goalpara took place in the area under Tikrikila Police Station, West Garo Hills where BSF was performing pre-election duties.

The police had registered a case against him and as per the officials, he was heading towards the Rangsai village area, West Garo Hills via his car, when he was nabbed by the joint team.

"Since the deployment of BSF in election duty in Meghalaya, BSF and police has jointly seized drugs and narcotics items like Heroin, liquor and Yaba worth Rs 3.10 crore (approx)," the release mentioned.

Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. (ANI)

