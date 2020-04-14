Meghalaya reports first COVID-19 case, 48-hour curfew imposed in state capital

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Meghalaya government has imposed 48 hours curfew in Shillong with the first case of coronavirus being detected in the State capital on April 12, according to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"Meghalaya has detected its first COVID-19 case in Shillong. This situation has come despite all the measures being taken by the government. In light of this, I urge citizens not to panic. We are closely monitoring the situation and we are prepared to deal with it. We have imposed complete curfew in Shillong for the next 48 hours," Sangma said on Monday.

The Meghalaya CM appealed to the public to abide by the curfew and not venture out of their houses.

He added that the hospital (Bethany hospital) in which the case has been found has been sealed and urged all citizens "who visited the institution on and after March 22 to report to the State authorities by calling on 108."

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown till April 30. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here on Monday evening.

The Cabinet further approved a proposal of the Labour Department according to which over 1,20,000 beneficiaries or workers who work in the unorganised sector will be paid Rs 700 each for three weeks.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that there are over 3000 students and workers from the State stranded in other parts of the country and each of them will be given a one-time financial benefit of Rs 3000.

He also said that as far as government employees are concerned the cabinet has decided the attendance should not be more than 50 per cent. (ANI)

