Meghalaya: Swearing-in-ceremony of NPP-led govt likely on March 7

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 4 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) MLA Prestone Tynsong on Saturday said that the swearing-in-ceremony of the NPP-led government in Meghalaya will be held on March 7.

NPP chief Conrad Sangma is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on March 7.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony on March 7. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the Convenor of NEDA will also attend the swearing-in ceremony. We have a sufficient number and we are reaching out to other political parties. It may be increased to 38-40," Prestone Tynsong said.

Prestone Tynsong told ANI that, apart from BJP, two Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and two Independent MLAs have given their support to NPP to form the government and as of now we have 32 numbers.

On the other hand, reacting to some post-poll violence incidents taken in different parts of the state and concerning about the law and order situation, Prestone Tynsong said, "We will not allow anyone to break law and order."

"Last night some violent incidents took place and we directed state police to take strong action against the culprits," Prestone Tynsong said.

Earlier on Friday, the district administration of West Jaintia Hills imposed curfew in Meghalaya's Sahsniang village till further orders, following reports of post-vote counting violence.

In an order issued from the office of District Magistrate B.S. Sohliya on March 2, the administration said that it has received information regarding the post-counting violence in Sahsniang village.

"There is an apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended and may result in the destruction of property and a possibility of a loss of lives," the order said.

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly polls was done on Thursday in which the National People's Party emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP created history on Thursday by returning to power in Tripura and the NDPP-BJP alliance swept the polls in Nagaland.

The BJP is also part of the sweepstakes to form government in Meghalaya having decided to extend support to the National People's Party which emerged as the single-largest party with 26 seats.

BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but had contested the polls separately.

In Nagaland, BJP secured 12 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged seven seats, National People's Party (NPP) won five seats, Naga Peoples Front, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale) won two seats each. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) got one seat. (ANI)