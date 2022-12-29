Meghalaya TMC questions NPP silence on Assam church survey row, says party "hand in glove with BJP"

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress on Wednesday slammed the National People's Party for failing to take a stand against the recent Assam Police directive seeking information on churches and religious conversions in the region, with State vice presiddent George B Lyngdoh saying that NPP should question BJP instead of targeting Meghalaya Trinamool Congress.

"As we were highlighting the Assam church survey order, we saw reports that some NPP leaders had commented that we should not talk about all these orders. In fact, [they said that] we should not bring such communal issues to the people's notice as it is election time and should not speak," Lyngdoh said.

Referring to NPP leaders' frivolous comments on the matter, the Umroi legislator said, "They are also saying that such letters and orders being given by the Assam administration are not of people's concerns. As a party, we are really surprised that a political party is working hand in glove with the BJP and stands with them once again. They are supporting the BJP by not questioning the letter and questioning us instead, as we are raising concerns."



The Meghalaya TMC VP also said that the Assam Police's directives to survey the number of churches in the region and instances of religious conversion in the past six years violated the constitutional rights of the people.

He said that Article 25 of the Constitution gives every person the right to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion subject to public order, morality, and health.

"We have to question why we, who raised the issues, are being asked to keep quiet. If this is not a people's issue or a citizen's concern, then whose concern would it be? As elected members and part of a responsible political party, we will not deter or withdraw. We will keep on highlighting these issues, whether it is election mode or nonelection mode. We will keep on fighting for the citizens," he said.

The senior leader also said that the Meghalaya BJP's decision to meet Assam CM on the matter was only due to Meghalaya TMC's repeated calls for accountability. "Today, we read news reports stating that Meghalaya BJP has sought a meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to express their "concerns" over the Assam police's church survey order. It appears to be a step in the right direction. We are glad to see that this step was taken only after the Meghalaya TMC highlighted the letter and brought it to public notice," Lyngdoh said, adding that the party will continue to call for accountability from the governments in the state and the Centre.

Earlier on Monday, Meghalaya TMC demanded an answer as to why investigations were suddenly ordered into the number of churches in Assam and instances of religious conversion. (ANI)

