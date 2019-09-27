Meghalaya: Troops from India, Thailand participate in annual joint military exercise 'MAITREE'

Shilong (Meghalaya) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Troops of India and Thailand participated in the annual joint military exercise MAITREE on Friday.

The Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army troops participated in the field exercise of joint planning, helicopter insertion, and joint counter-terrorism operations.

The duration of this exercise is forty-eight hours.

The India Army and Royal Thailand Army Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 commenced at Umroi in Meghalaya on September 16.

The annual bilateral joint exercise started off at the Joint Training Node (JTN) in Umroi. The exercise aims at the training of troops in Counter-Terrorism Operation in both jungle terrain and urban scenario. (ANI)

