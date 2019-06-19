Mehbooba meets Governor to discuss prevailing political, socio-economic situation in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss the prevailing political and socio-economic situation in the state.

During the meeting that took place at the Raj Bhavan, Mufti also discussed various issues relating to the growth and development of the state. (ANI)

