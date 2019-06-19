Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss the prevailing political and socio-economic situation in the state.
During the meeting that took place at the Raj Bhavan, Mufti also discussed various issues relating to the growth and development of the state. (ANI)
Mehbooba meets Governor to discuss prevailing political, socio-economic situation in J-K
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:36 IST
