Mehbooba Mufti condemns grenade attack in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned the grenade attack in Rajouri in which a 4-year-old child was killed and several others were injured.

"Condemn the grenade attack in Rajouri in which a four year old child was killed & several others injured. My sympathies with their loved ones," Mufti tweeted.

A 4-year-old child was killed and seven others injured in a grenade attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal President Jasbir Singh's residence at Khandli Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday night.



Speaking to ANI, Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan said that an FIR has been registered in the incident.

"A child has died and seven others have been injured in the grenade attack. The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday. The house is on the roadside. An FIR has been registered by the police," he said. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the grenade attack on Jasbir Singh and said perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year old child was killed &others were injured. My deepest condolences to family and prayers for early recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon," tweeted the office of Lieutenant Governor. (ANI)

