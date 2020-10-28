Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah have no right to stay in India: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Attacking former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah for their demands of restoration of Article 370 in the former state, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that both leaders have no right to stay in India.

"Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have no right to stay in India. One of them says that with the help of China, we'll restore Article 370, at a time when China is trying to attack us. What message are you going to give to the international community?" said the Minister.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah had made repeated remarks in past few weeks about his demands for revocation of Article 370 and 35A in the valley.



"We have a long way to go, a long political battle that will continue whether Farooq Abdullah is alive or dead, on the stage or not on the stage. Our fight is for the restoration of Article 370 and 35 A and our resolve will never change even if I have to be hanged," Abdullah had said on October 19 while addressing media.

Earlier, Abdullah had also announced the formation of an alliance namely "Gupkar Declaration" with Mehbooba Mufti of People's Democratic Party, Sajjad Lone and other regional groups and said that the battle is a constitutional and demanded the government of India to return all rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh held before last year.

"People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored," Abdullah said on October 24 while speaking to reporters after meeting of members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, where he was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti will be its vice-president. (ANI)

