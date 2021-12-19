Mehbooba Mufti misleading people on J-K delimitation, says Kavinder Gupta

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said that neither People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti nor her party have a role in the Delimitation Commission, so she is misleading people on the issue.

Gupta was reacting to the remark made by Mufti that she has no faith in the delimitation commission. He told ANI, "Neither Mehbooba Mufti nor her party have a role in the delimitation commission. She does not have any MP either. She is misleading people."

He said that if the delimitation was done properly during Farooq Abdullah's tenure, then perhaps there would not have been any need for delimitation now.



Jammu and Kashmir National Conference will meet Delimitation Commission on December 20.

The Central government has constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as soon as possible adding that the commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory.

He said that the Commission has held extensive consultation with various stakeholders like State Election Commissioner of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Registrar General of India, Surveyor General of India, District Election Officers of all 20 districts. (ANI)

