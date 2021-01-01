Mehbooba Mufti writes to LG, seeks swift, impartial probe into Parimpora encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has written to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urging him to order a swift and impartial investigation into "allegations of fake encounter" at Parimpora on December 30.

In her letter to Lieutenant Governor, Mehbooba Mufti said three boys, the youngest being of 17 years old were killed "in what the family has alleged to be a staged gunfight".

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister claimed there "are conflicting versions" between the reports from police and the army regarding the encounter and "questions are looming".



"Justice can be served only if its swift and therefore I request you to initiate an impartial investigation into the matter immediately," she said.

"I am aware that the administration is apprehensive about returning their dead bodies to the families but this callous decision will only exacerbate their sense of loss and pain. This simply inhuman and unacceptable. I urge you to intervene and ensure that these families get a chance to perform the last rites as per their wishes," she added.

The PDP leader said that the "incident has come close on the heels of an inquiry report that held an army captain guilty and responsible for the fake encounter at Amshipora in Shopian".

"Again the three victims now established as innocent through an investigation were killed and later dubbed as militants," she said. (ANI)

