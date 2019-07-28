Mehbooba should stop worrying about terrorists and care about commoners: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that former Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should stop worrying about terrorists and rather care for the safety and security of common people of the state.

"Mehbooba Mufti had been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, it is her responsibility to worry about the safety and security of common citizens. She should stop worrying about the terrorists and rather worry about the security of common citizens," said Lekhi.

"The centre's move to deploy security forces is for ensuring the safety of the people. Terrorists should be worried and not common people," she added.

Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's move to deploy additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir have created "doubts" and "fear psychosis" among the people.

"Security personnel are being brought in here which is not right. It is creating doubts among the people," Mufti said here. She stressed that the Kashmir issue is not a political problem and cannot be solved using military might.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of the central armed police force (CAPF) to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

Out of the 100 coys, 50 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and ten each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). (ANI)

