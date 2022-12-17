MEITY extends feedback time till Jan 2 on digital protection bill

New Delhi (India), December 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to extend the last date for the receipt of feedback/comments till January 2, 2023, for 'Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022'.

The Ministry published the bill along with an Explanatory Note, on 18th November on its website and sought public feedback.

In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the ministry has decided to expand the time limit for the receipts.



The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is legislation that frames out the rights and duties of the citizen (Digital Nagrik) on one hand and the Obligations to use collected data lawfully of the Data Fiduciary on the other hand. The bill is based on the following principles around the Data Economy.





In the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 3, 2022, the Union government had withdrawn the Data Protection Bill with the aim of bringing a comprehensive legislature.

Union Telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the joint parliamentary committee which went through the original draft suggested 88 amendments to a bill of 91 sections, which led the government to decide that there was "no option" but to withdraw the original Bill completely.

In November, the government brought another draft of the Digital Data Protection Bill and put it for public consultation.

Presently, there are over 76 crores (760 million) active internet users (Digital Nagriks) and over the next coming years this is expected to touch 120 crores (1.2 Billion). (ANI)

