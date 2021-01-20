Police at the crime scene.
Member of Danapur Court staff shot dead in Patna

ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 14:57 IST


Patna (Bihar) [India], January 20 (ANI): A member of staff at Danapur Court was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Naubatpur, Patna.

"Initial findings suggest that a dispute over land led to this incident. The wife and the daughter of the deceased have so far named three accused. We are trying to verify their claim," said Manish Kumar, Sub-Division Police Officer, Phulwari Sharif.
"Looking at the injuries, it seems as if two shots were fired. We will make the arrests once we get to the bottom of this case," added Kumar. (ANI)

