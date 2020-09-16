Member of NCB SIT probing drug case related to Sushant's death tests COVID positive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): A member of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Special Investigatigation Agency (SIT), which is probing a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

"One of the members of SIT probing the case has tested positive for COVID-19. We just received the antigen test report. In view of that, other members will be tested and protocol will be followed," NCB officials said.

The officials said that Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi, who was summoned today for questioning, was sent back She had arrived at the NCB SIT office in Mumbai earlier today.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)