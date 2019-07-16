Representative Image
Representative Image

Members of AIMIM, CPM, CPI, NC vote against NIA bill

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 01:10 IST

New Delhi, July 16 (ANI): The six members who voted against the bill to amend the NIA Act in the Lok Sabha on Monday belong to four political parties - AIMIM, National Conference, CPI-M and CPI.
Sources said the members are Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference, K Subbarayan of CPI, PR Natarajan and Abdul Majeed Ariff of CPI-M and Syed Imtiaz Jaleel and Asaduddin Owaisi from AIMIM.
Owaisi had sought a division following the debate on the bill and intervention by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shah had also supported division, saying the country should know "who are with terrorism, who are against it."
The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to strengthen the powers of the agency to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India. While the bill was passed with 278 members voting in its favour, six opposed it. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:28 IST

Forty years after retirement, IAF man donates over Rs 1 cr to...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): It is rightly said that you can take the soldier out of Army but you cannot take the Army out of the soldier. Meet 74-year-old CBR Prasad, a retired airman who has donated almost entire savings of his life to the Ministry of Defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:22 IST

Members raise demands about new, pending roads, seek return of...

New Delhi, July 15 (ANI) Members of Lok Sabha on Monday raised demands about pending and new road projects in their constituencies with many of them demanding that Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) should be brought back to Road Transport and Highways Ministry from Finance Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:01 IST

Telangana, AP to receive moderate rains in 48 hours

Hyderabad [Telangana], July 15 : Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness moderate rains in the next 48 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:57 IST

Fuel supply issue with IOCL has been resolved: Air India

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Air India (AI) on Monday informed that the issue pertaining to the supply of fuel by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was resolved after the intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:54 IST

IndiGo flight with 180 passengers makes emergency landing at Goa airport

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad with around 180 passengers on Monday returned to Goa airport due to some technical snag, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:50 IST

Security forces apprehend NSCN (IM) area commander in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Assam Police apprehended self-styled Maj Anok Wangsa, Area Commander, Longding-Charaideo-Mon regions of the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula shut for public

Rishikesh (Uttrakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid protests by locals, the nearly century-old Laxman Jhula bridge in Rishikesh, was closed for pedestrians on Sunday after a ban was imposed on vehicular movement earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Maharashtra: Cong MP raises questions over less representation...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai on Monday said that Muslims have very less representation in the committees constituted by the party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:26 IST

Dassault Aviation signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry for...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Dassault Aviation on Monday signed an MoU with Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to create a new vocational training program of "Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter" under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) project and its implementation, t

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:25 IST

Goa: Chandrakant Kavlekar appointed Agriculture Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): Days after being inducted into the Goa cabinet, rebel Congress MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was appointed as Town and country Planning Ministers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:22 IST

Over 100 NDRF teams deployed to deal with floods in various...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): More than a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various flood-affected areas of the country including Bihar and Assam. In addition, 24X7 NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation to coordinate with various agencie

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:21 IST

Uttar Pradesh govt gives tax concession to small shopkeepers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): In what can be termed as a major concession to the small shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh, Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to drastically reduce the rate of tax levied on their shops.

Read More
iocl