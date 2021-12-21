Members of Congress Screening Committee for Punjab hold meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Screening Committee for Punjab on Tuesday held a meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC in-Incharge of Punjab, Harish Choudhary, were present at the meeting.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)